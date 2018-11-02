Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.56. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 152151 shares traded.
SBGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.87 million and a P/E ratio of -64.13.
About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
