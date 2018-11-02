Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.56. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 152151 shares traded.

SBGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.87 million and a P/E ratio of -64.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 604.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

