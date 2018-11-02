Shutterstock (SSTK) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

“We expect SSTK to report in line 3Q18 results on 10/30, as it continues to make progress in expanding its product offering, improving its backend capabilities and positioning itself as a single-stop platform for creative content. We believe the strategic shift from a stock image marketplace to a platform to design/ distribute digital content is finally starting to bear fruit. That said, intra-quarter data points suggest that the competitive intensity may be beginning to pick up, at a time when comps in the back half get tougher. We maintain a Hold as we find the stock currently fairly valued.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst wrote.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $55.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.82%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $246,329.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,069.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.