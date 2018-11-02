Shutterfly (SFLY) Shares Down 17.4% on Insider Selling

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) fell 17.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.49 and last traded at $50.00. 5,478,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 871,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

Specifically, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 3,352 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $245,936.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,023,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,222 shares of company stock worth $3,731,954 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Shutterfly to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $1,821,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $1,297,000.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

