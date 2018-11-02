Short Interest in Pyxus International Inc (PYX) Grows By 77.4%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,785 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 28th total of 958,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,267,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pyxus International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pyxus International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxus International in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PYX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Pyxus International has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.99 million during the quarter. Pyxus International had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.