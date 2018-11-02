Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Drops By 21.7%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,138,772 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 28th total of 19,337,802 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,512,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.99.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

