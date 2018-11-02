Short Interest in Carnival plc (CUK) Decreases By 36.1%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,151 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 28th total of 782,290 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Carnival stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 46,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $2,635,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.