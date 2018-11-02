Short Interest in Carnival plc (CUK) Decreases By 36.1%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,151 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 28th total of 782,290 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Carnival stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 46,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $2,635,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

