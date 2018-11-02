Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Holdings Raised by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $112,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total value of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.40.

NYSE SHW traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.00. 286,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,011. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.