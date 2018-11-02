Shekel Price Tops $0.0007 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Shekel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Shekel has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shekel has a total market capitalization of $90,456.00 and $39.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shekel Coin Profile

Shekel (JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 123,937,174 coins. The official website for Shekel is shekel.io . Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

