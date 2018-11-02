Shayne & CO. LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shayne & CO. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.2% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,242,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,283 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

