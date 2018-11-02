ShadowCash (SDC) Price Tops $0.0662 on Major Exchanges

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ShadowCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShadowCash has a market cap of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000277 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002285 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ShadowCash Coin Profile

SDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io . The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io . ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

