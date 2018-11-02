Seven Generations Energy (VII) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a c$14.56 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.73.

VII stock traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.63. 1,041,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,470. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$797.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.67 million. Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, insider David Barry Holt acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,825.00. Also, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

