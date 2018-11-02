Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.47. 130,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,584. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.28.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, insider Joseph C. Sardano sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $46,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,274 shares of company stock worth $92,217 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 149,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

