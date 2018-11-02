Sensata Technologies (ST) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ST stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 22,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,137. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock worth $2,417,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Tesuji Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,593,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after buying an additional 602,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

