SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

SemGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. SemGroup has a payout ratio of 2,700.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SemGroup to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.1%.

Shares of SEMG opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.88. SemGroup has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SemGroup will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMG. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SemGroup from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SemGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

