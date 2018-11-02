Select Medical (SEM) Shares Up 20.6% Following Earnings Beat

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shot up 20.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.71. 2,598,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 614,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $209,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,012,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,363,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $816,211.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,272 in the last three months. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $120,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Select Medical by 2,189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Select Medical by 232.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Select Medical by 237.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

