Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Secoo an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,499. Secoo has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Secoo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $184.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secoo will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Secoo by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 246,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

