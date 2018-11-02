Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,473. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.07.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 432.45% and a negative net margin of 418.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, Director Gregg Williams bought 22,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,339.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,136,664 shares of company stock worth $9,755,314 and have sold 23,777 shares worth $41,543. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures and markets prosthetic devices. Its product the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations and employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals.

