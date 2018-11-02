SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 256,543 Shares of BEST Inc (BSTI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,543 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BEST were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSTI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BEST by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSTI stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. BEST Inc has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

