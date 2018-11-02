SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054,000. T-Mobile Us accounts for 3.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.74.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $141,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

