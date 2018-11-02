SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $13.39 Million in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,824 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,000. Tableau Software comprises 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Tableau Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DATA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

In related news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 456 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $332,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,166,007.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 969,063 shares of company stock worth $100,306,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $118.08.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.