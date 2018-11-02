Seaport Global Securities Comments on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a report issued on Sunday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

