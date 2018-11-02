Seaport Global Securities Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

FELE opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,196,000 after purchasing an additional 424,345 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $923,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $323,430. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

