Seagate Technology (STX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STX. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a negative rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $42.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,090,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 581,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,855,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,636,648 shares of company stock worth $239,240,175 and have sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,017,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,081,000 after buying an additional 480,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.