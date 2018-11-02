Seacor (CKH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Seacor stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07. Seacor has a one year low of $40.59 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $901.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Seacor had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seacor by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Seacor by 2,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 106,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Seacor by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

