Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

SBCF opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $9,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after buying an additional 315,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,853,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,038,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

