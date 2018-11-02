Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) vs. RTL Grp SA/ADR (RGLXY) Critical Review

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) and RTL Grp SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Scripps Networks Interactive has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTL Grp SA/ADR has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scripps Networks Interactive and RTL Grp SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scripps Networks Interactive $3.56 billion 3.29 $623.93 million N/A N/A RTL Grp SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scripps Networks Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than RTL Grp SA/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Scripps Networks Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Scripps Networks Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scripps Networks Interactive and RTL Grp SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scripps Networks Interactive 0 1 0 0 2.00 RTL Grp SA/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scripps Networks Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Scripps Networks Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scripps Networks Interactive is more favorable than RTL Grp SA/ADR.

Dividends

Scripps Networks Interactive pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTL Grp SA/ADR does not pay a dividend. Scripps Networks Interactive has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Scripps Networks Interactive and RTL Grp SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scripps Networks Interactive 17.52% 26.63% 11.70% RTL Grp SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scripps Networks Interactive beats RTL Grp SA/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s U.S. Networks segment consisted of six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. The Company’s International Networks includes the TVN S.A. (TVN) portfolio of networks and other lifestyle-oriented networks available in the United Kingdom, other European markets, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America. In addition to the broadcast networks, it also licenses a portion of its programing to other broadcasters around the world.

RTL Grp SA/ADR Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium. The company also has broadcasting operations, including RTL Klub, RTL II, and six cable channels in Hungary; and RTL Televizija, RTL 2, and RTL Kockica in Croatia and Luxembourg, as well as interests in Atresmedia, Spain. Its flagship radio station is RTL Radio, which is located in France. In addition, the company owns or has interests in various stations comprising 104.6 RTL and Antenne Bayern in Germany; Bel RTL and Radio Contact in Belgium; Onda Cero, Europa FM, and Melodía FM in Spain; and RTL Radio Lëtzebuerg and Eldoradio in Luxembourg. Further, it creates, produces, and distributes television content that range from talent and game shows to drama, daily soaps, and telenovelas. Additionally, the company invests in multi-channel networks, such as BroadbandTV, StyleHaul, Divimove, and United Screens; SpotX, a video ad serving platform; Smartclip, a monetisation platform; Clypd, a programmatic TV; and VideoAmp, a platform for cross-screen data optimization, as well as provides online videos. It has interests in 56 television channels and 31 radio stations. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. RTL Group SA is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Capital Holding GmbH.

