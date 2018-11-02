Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Holdings Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7,988.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,532,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,589 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,488,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,225,000 after buying an additional 841,492 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,448,752.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 492,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,987,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,251,000 after buying an additional 280,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 2,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,376. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

