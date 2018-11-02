Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Mitchell Group Inc.

Mitchell Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.2% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.7% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

