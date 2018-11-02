SCANA Co. (SCG) Holdings Decreased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCANA in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCANA in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 258.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

SCG stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

