SBA Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,067 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average daily volume of 229 put options.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,431,424.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,203. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 33.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

