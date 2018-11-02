SBA Communications (SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.87. 737,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,527. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,805 shares of company stock worth $12,693,203. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

