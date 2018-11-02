Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $171.10 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $150.99 and a one year high of $187.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

