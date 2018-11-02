Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 28.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,003 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $82,974,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 16.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 314,912 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

