Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $264,000 in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 163.4% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 170,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,598,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.