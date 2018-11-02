Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,644,000 after buying an additional 825,244 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,399,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 608,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,910,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,589 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,387,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,336,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,353 shares of company stock worth $2,350,708. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.