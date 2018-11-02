Saratoga Investment (SAR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

