SAP SE (SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €113.83 ($132.36).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Citigroup set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

SAP stock opened at €94.50 ($109.88) on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

