Sanofi (SNY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNY. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 848,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,059,000 after acquiring an additional 549,110 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after buying an additional 295,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $7,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 960,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,890,000 after buying an additional 152,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

