Sanofi (SNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.
SNY stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.
SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.