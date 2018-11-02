Sanofi (SNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

SNY stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.