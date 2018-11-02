Sanofi (SAN) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.89 ($94.06).

Shares of SAN stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching €66.17 ($76.94). 6,890,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

