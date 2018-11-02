Sanofi (SAN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.89 ($94.06).

EPA:SAN opened at €66.17 ($76.94) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

