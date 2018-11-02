Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

