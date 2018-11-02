Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 226.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54,742.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 176,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

