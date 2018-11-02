salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 310.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $98.68 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $25,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,900 and have sold 514,138 shares valued at $77,579,958. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

