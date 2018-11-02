Saia (SAIA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 167,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Saia’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

