Sable Resources (SAE) Trading Up 24%

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE)’s share price was up 24% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 961,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 236,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

About Sable Resources (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

