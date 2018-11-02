Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 348,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,199. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $851.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.
A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.
