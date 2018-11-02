Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 348,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,199. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $851.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 156,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

