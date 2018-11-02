Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $35.23 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 798,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,879,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,645,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,922,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,185,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $42.25 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

