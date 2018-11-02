Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.60 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $34,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

