Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.55 Million Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in News by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in News by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in News by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in News by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.86. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. News’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

